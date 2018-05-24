Rap Media's board meeting held on May 30, 2018.

Rap Media Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2018, inter alia, to consider and transact the following businesses:1.To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2018 as per IND - AS, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015.2.To take on record, the annual Disclosure of Interest received from the Directors of the Company upon the Closure of the financial year.3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE