May 24, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSL : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2018, has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2018.

 
 
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2018, has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2018 under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In the view of same, we are attaching herewith a summarized copy of Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Kindly take the same on your records and oblige.

