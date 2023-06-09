NPPA fixes ceiling prices of 18 formulations and 23 new drugs

The NPPA had revised the ceiling price for various medications including paracetamol in May earlier this year.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the price of 18 drug formulations and the retail price of 23 new drugs including TB and Type 2 diabetes medication. The pricing authority has set the retail prices for hydrochloride (ER) tablets, Diclofenac Diethylamine, Methyl Salicylate, Formoterol Fumarate, and Budesonide Respirator Suspension. The ceiling prices for formulations of Thiopentone and Warfarin were also set.

As per the notification, the drug Isoniazid used for treating Myobacterium tuberculosis will have a ceiling price of Rs. 1.29 and Gliclazide ER and Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) tablets used by patients with type 2 diabetes will have a ceiling price of Rs. 10.03 for one tablet.

The drugs for hypertension like Telmisartan, Chlorthalidone, and Cilnidipine tablets have been priced at Rs. 13.17 per tablet.

The ceiling price of Thiopentone formulation, which is used to induce anesthesia, has been set at Rs. 55.32 for a 1gm vial. The ceiling price of 5g warfarin formulation used to treat and prevent blood clots will be Rs. 2.40.

“All manufacturers of scheduled formulation, selling the branded or generic or both the versions of scheduled formulations at a price higher than the ceiling price (plus Goods and Services Tax as applicable) so fixed and notified by the Government, shall revise the prices of all such formulations downward not exceeding the ceiling price,” the notification said.

