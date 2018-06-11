App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Intimation of Order of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Â“SEBI RegulationsÂ”). '.

 
 
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 08:45 am

