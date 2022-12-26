Lending firm Money View raises $75 million in Series E funding led by Apis Partners

Bengaluru-based fintech firm Money View has raised $75 million in its ongoing Series E funding led by Apis Partners, valuing the company at around $900 million.

Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence also participated in the round, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Money View plans to use the funds as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions to solidify its leadership position.

Founded in 2014 by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Money View is an online financial services platform providing personalised credit products and personal financial management solutions.

The firm is operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion and is presently managing Assets Under Management (AUM) of over $800 million. Money View has been unit economic positive since inception and has been profitable for the past two years, the statement said.

“Our performance and growth over the past two years have allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success,” cofounder Puneet Agarwal said.

Money View reported an operating revenue of Rs 253 crore, up four-fold year-on-year, according to its annual financial report with the Registrar of Companies (ROC).

In March 2022, Money View said it has raised $75 million in a fresh round of funding from Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Evolvence India, and Accel. Other investors including South Park Commons, Trusted Insight, and Dream Incubator also participated in the current round. The company was then valued at $625 million.

The company had last raised Rs 100 crore back in December 2018, with Accel participating as a part of the round.

“Money View has achieved great success, with their credit products democratising the access for millions of customers in India, and we are truly excited to partner with the company at this stage of its journey,” said Matteo Stefanel, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Apis Partners.

The Raine Group was the exclusive financial advisor to Money View for this new round.