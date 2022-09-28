English
    Former CEO of Tricentis Sandeep Johri joins LamdaTest's Board

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

    App and browser testing platform LambdaTest has roped in Sandeep Johri, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Tricentis, as its board member on September 28.

    “Johri, a technology industry veteran, who grew Tricentis into a global leader in software testing will play a pivotal role in helping LambdaTest in its next phase of growth and expansion,” the company said in a prepared statement.

    Johri is also a part of Pathfinders Platform, a Sequoia India and Southeast Asia initiative that connects early-stage founders with exceptional global operators and investors to help them succeed in new markets.

    Currently, Johri is on the board of leading organisations and advises & mentors founders/CEOs with his vast experience in leadership, strategy, M&A and product management. He also currently serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG’s Software and Enterprise Tech group.

    “LambdaTest is at the forefront of this change, contributing to the larger testing community with innovative products. I am excited to see the next chapter take shape and look forward to bringing my expertise to shape LambdaTest’s growth path,” said Johri.
    Moneycontrol News
