Delta Industrial Resources' appoints Anamika as company secretary

In terms of Regulation 30(2) read with clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has appointed Ms. Anamika (ACS: A41114) as a Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel and further pursuant to Regulation 6(1) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , Ms Anamika is also designated as Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect by the Board of Directors at the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 24, 2018, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:45 P.M.Source : BSE