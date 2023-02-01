English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Budget 2023 | Five things for tribal welfare the Finance Minister announced

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some crucial tribal welfare sops, here are the excerpts from her Union Budget 2023 speech on what these are

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
    Representative image. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

    Representative image. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)


    In her Union Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget lays the foundation for an inclusive growth in the Amrit Kaal, the 25 years till India@100, i.e. 2047, and towards that end, it launched seven priority approach, together called the 'Saptarishi'. Keeping that in consideration, the FM announced some targeted schemes for tribal welfare, spanning education, drinking water and sanitation. This inclusion, as much as it is needed, is being seen as sops ahead of the ahead of the 2024 general election.