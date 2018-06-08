Azim Premji’s younger son joins board of Wipro Enterprises

Tariq Premji, the younger son of Wipro Ltd chairman Azim Premji, has joined the board of the privately-held Wipro Enterprises, according to news reports.

The younger son of the Wipro empire is the third person to join the board, after his father and elder brother Rishad, who is chief strategy officer at the IT services arm of Wipro Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported.

Tariq’s appointment is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and his “independent view will add to the board’s deliberations", the business paper quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

Wipro Enterprises is the parent firm of Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.

Other members of the Wipro Enterprises Board include Suresh Senapaty, chairman of the corporate social responsibility committee at Wipro Enterprises, Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, and Tariq’s older brother Rishad.

The 40-year-old Tariq began working in the family investment arm of Wipro called Premji Invest.

He has also spent considerable time in the philanthropy initiatives of Azim Premji, and joined the Wipro Enterprises board effective June 1.

Wipro Consumer Care counts soap brand Santoor and health tonic Safi as its products, and the arm recently crossed USD 1 billion in revenue, while Wipro Infrastructure & Engineering works in the aerospace and defence sectors and is estimated to generate about USD 400 million in revenue.