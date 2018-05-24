Aptus Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2018

This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 30thday of May, 2018 at Plot No. 458, Ground Floor, Road No. 19, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana- 500033, India, at 3.00 P.m. to inter-alia consider and approve the following business:1.The Audited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2018.2.The Audited final Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-183.The Audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.4.Appointment of Ms. Sukanya Pitla as Woman director of the Company.5.Any other matter as per agenda of the meeting.Further the 'Trading Window' for trading in the securities of the Company, shall remain closed from 24th May,2018 to 2nd June,2018 (both days inclusive) in accordance with the code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as approved and implemented by the Company in pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE