App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Bank cuts MCLR by 25 basis points

The bank said it would soon introduce repo rate linked deposit and loan products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Andhra Bank
Andhra Bank

The state-run Andhra Bank on August 9 announced a cut in the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all five tenors- overnight, one month, three months, six months and one year.

A press release from the lender said, it would soon introduce repo rate linked deposit and loan products. The rate cut would benefit the customers of the bank in a big way as it significantly reduces the interest burden on their loans, the bank said.

The reduced interest rate would benefit borrowers of housing, vehicle, personal and business loans among others, it added.

Close

The benchmark MCLR is now 7.95 percent against the earlier 8.20 percent.

The rate cut followed the RBI's decision to reduce the key interest rate (repo) by 0.35 percentage point to a nine-year low of 5.40 percent.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #Andhra Bank #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.