    Amul pays homage to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in its latest topical: 'Apne bal se bulland bana'

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, died on August 14 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The ace investor's tragic demise came around a week after his latest venture - low cost-carrier Akasha Air - commenced operations.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST
    Amul pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Image: Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

    Dairy brand Amul, in its latest topical advertisement issued on August 16, paid homage to ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away two days ago.

    "Apne bal se bulland bana" (rose to heights on his own skills), stated the Amul topical, which portrayed Jhunjhunwala, the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street, as seated in his office.

    Jhunjhunwala, who came from a humble background, is hailed for increasing his net assets from Rs 5,000 to $ 5.5 billion over a span of 37 years through his skillful bets in stock market. As per the Forbes' 2021 list of billionaires, he was ranked as the 36th richest person in India.

    Amul ad paying tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala:

    Jhunjhunwala, 62, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of August 14. His health remained a point of concern over the past few weeks, as he was seen on wheelchairs in the public. The veteran trader-cum-investor was suffering from kidney-related ailments and ischemic heart disease.

    On his demise, leaders from the business and political circles paid tribute to him. "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

    Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata said Jhunjhunwala will "always be remembered for his acute understanding of the stock exchanges of India".

    "Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amul #Amul topical #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #stock market
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 09:56 pm
