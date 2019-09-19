Amazon opens largest fulfilment centre in West Bengal

E-commerce major Amazon India on Thursday opened its largest fulfilment centre (warehouse) at Ranihati near here to meet the growing demands of the region, a company official said.

This is the fifth fulfilment centre (FC) in the state. It will double the storage capacity and also lead to creation of substantial job opportunities in the state.

"Today we are launching the largest FC in West Bengal. FCs are similar to warehouses which keep the inventory of the sellers and uses technology and automation to process the orders," Akhil Saxena, VP (Customer Fulfilment) of Amazon India, said.

"This FC will double the storage capacity in West Bengal along with expanded transportation network," Saxena said.

So far, Amazon India is having 50 such units across the country with an inventory of 20 crore products involving five lakh sellers, he added.