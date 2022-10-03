Alia Bhatt first Indian actor to feature in Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group's global fan ad campaign

Alia Bhatt (Image: Screen grab)

Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to feature in Mandarin Oriental’s globally renowned advertising campaign, "I’m a Fan".

The actor recently secured a place in Netflix’s Global Top 10 films as well as the lead role in a major international Hollywood production, Heart of Stone, which will launch in 2023.

The campaign connects Mandarin Oriental’s brand icon – the fan – with international celebrities, including 10 Oscar winners, who stay at the Group’s hotels, said a statement.

In appreciation of their support, the Group donates to each celebrity’s choice of charity. Alia has chosen the humanitarian organisation for adolescents, Salaam Bombay Foundation, it said.

The campaign will be launched in October and November with Alia’s posters appearing in Doha, Geneva, Istanbul, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan and Paris airports. This will be complemented by a press campaign in Asia, Europe and America in November and December.

Mandarin Oriental's fans include Morgan Freeman, Adam Scott, Helen Mirren, Dev Patel, Lucy Liu, Cecilia Bartoli, Sir Andy Murray and Stanley Tucci.