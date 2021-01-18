MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Alembic Pha Q3 PAT seen up 19.9% YoY to Rs. 280.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,422.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

January 18, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
Alembic | In 2020, the stock price has risen 79 percent to Rs 107.10 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 59.80 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 67.09%; March 2020 quarter: 67.62%; June 2020 quarter: 69.57; and September 2020 quarter: 70.41%.

Alembic | In 2020, the stock price has risen 79 percent to Rs 107.10 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 59.80 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 67.09%; March 2020 quarter: 67.62%; June 2020 quarter: 69.57; and September 2020 quarter: 70.41%.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Alembic Pha to report net profit at Rs. 280.9 crore up 19.9% year-on-year (down 15.7% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,422.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 398.4 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
TAGS: #Alembic Pha #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #healthcare #ICICI Direct #Result Poll
first published: Jan 18, 2021 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.