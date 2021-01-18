Alembic Pha Q3 PAT seen up 19.9% YoY to Rs. 280.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Alembic | In 2020, the stock price has risen 79 percent to Rs 107.10 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 59.80 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 67.09%; March 2020 quarter: 67.62%; June 2020 quarter: 69.57; and September 2020 quarter: 70.41%.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Alembic Pha to report net profit at Rs. 280.9 crore up 19.9% year-on-year (down 15.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,422.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 398.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.