Akshay Kumar invests in fitness tech startup GOQii

The actor will also be a strategic adviser in GOQii
Actor Akshay Kumar has invested an undisclosed amount in wearable devices maker GOQii, participating in the company’s Series C funding round. The company hopes to raise $50-70 million in the latest round of funding.
“We are extremely happy to have Akshay Kumar as part of our GOQii Family. He personifies the values that GOQii stands for and is a living example of what we advocate — exercise, eat healthy and rest well,” Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO of GOQii told The Economic Times.
Gondal added that Kumar will be a strategic adviser in the company, but did not divulge further into the details citing confidentiality.
Welcome to the @GOQii Family @akshaykumar together we shall make India healthy and happy #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/peI3kCcrsb
— Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) June 28, 2019
Kumar is the second Indian actor to make an investment in GOQii. Madhuri Dixit Nene had invested in the company in 2014.
Other Bollywood celebrities who have made investments in startups include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor.
The latest round of funding comes eight months after GOQii raised $30 million in a funding round led by Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co.
GOQii is in discussions with several parties and has sought help from GCA Corp to find investors, according to The Economic Times report.The new funding round might also be led by Mitsui & Co, and could see investments from insurance and healthcare companies, the report added.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.