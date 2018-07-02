App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel crosses 50 lakh customers mark in J&K

Airtel plans to expand its network footprint in the state to 11,400 mobile sites by the end of H1 FY2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has crossed the 50 lakh customers' mark in Jammu and Kashmir.  Recently, over 83 percent of all Aircel customers in the state ported to Airtel, a company spokesperson said.

The company has also announced a massive network expansion drive to further scale up its high-speed data services across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Airtel plans to expand its network footprint in the state to 11,400 mobile sites by the end of H1 FY2019.

Manu Sood, Hub CEO–Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, “This is yet another major milestone for Airtel and we would like to thank our over 50 lakh customers in Jammu and Kashmir for giving us the opportunity to serve them."

Airtel also plans to deploy over 1,500 km of fresh optical fibre in the region which will support the growth of highspeed data services, the spokesman added.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:34 pm

tags #Aircel #Bharti Airtel #Business #Jammu and Kashmir #Manu Sood

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.