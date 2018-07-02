Airtel crosses 50 lakh customers mark in J&K

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has crossed the 50 lakh customers' mark in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, over 83 percent of all Aircel customers in the state ported to Airtel, a company spokesperson said.

The company has also announced a massive network expansion drive to further scale up its high-speed data services across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Airtel plans to expand its network footprint in the state to 11,400 mobile sites by the end of H1 FY2019.

Manu Sood, Hub CEO–Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, “This is yet another major milestone for Airtel and we would like to thank our over 50 lakh customers in Jammu and Kashmir for giving us the opportunity to serve them."

Airtel also plans to deploy over 1,500 km of fresh optical fibre in the region which will support the growth of highspeed data services, the spokesman added.