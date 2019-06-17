Airtel Africa expects London IPO to be priced between 80-100 pence share

Airtel Africa Ltd, a unit of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Monday set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its planned initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

The IPO is expected to raise 595 million pounds ($749.05 million) from the issuance of about 595.2 million to 744 million new shares.

The company said the price range values it between 3.01 billion pounds and 3.62 billion pounds at the price range.

Airtel Africa also said it intends to list its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the same time as the London listing.