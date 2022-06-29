English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

    The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying June 28, that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

    Reuters
    June 29, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    (Image: Shutterstock)

    Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals.

    The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying June 28, that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

    More than 6,600 guests were suspended last year for related violations, Airbnb said.

    Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a party in a house in California. At that time, the company prohibited advertising parties at Airbnb locations on social media.

    The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes. That led to a temporary ban in 2020.

    Close
    While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift a limit of 16 people at rented properties. It said the cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Airbnb #ban #parties
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 03:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.