MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Airbnb cancels Washington rentals during Joe Biden inauguration

Airbnb will also prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations.

AFP
January 13, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

Airbnb said on Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.

"We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, DC metro area during the inauguration week. Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations," the company said in a statement.
AFP
TAGS: #Airbnb #Business #Joe Biden #US Capitol #Washington Rentals
first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.