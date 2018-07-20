Air India faces highest customer complaints in June; Jet Airways, IndiGo follow

Air India has the highest number of customer complaints lodged against it in the month of June 2018.

According to an Economic Times report, the state-run carrier has received 237 complaints against it, as according to the latest Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) domestic traffic report.

Jet Airways and IndiGo are second and third on the list with 199 and 140 complaints, respectively. The report stated close to 29.2 percent of the complaints registered were due to flight problems, 27.5 percent were due to baggage issues and complaints due to poor customer service stood at 24.7 percent.

The likes of Air Asia, Vistara and Tru Jet saw only single-digit complaints whereas Air Deccan and Zoom Air saw no complaints.

Close to 91 percent of the 677 complaints were resolved, with 62 of the complaints still being open.

Complaints on refunds, staff behaviour, fares, issues of accessibility for the differently-abled and food provided were the other reasons for complaint.

The overall rate of cancellation for domestic airlines stood at 0.97 percent, with Air Deccan and Air Odisha having the highest cancellation rates at 41.41 percent and 32.14 percent, respectively.