you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahluwalia Contracts Ltd bags orders worth Rs 661cr

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 129 crore for electrical works of medical college at Village Koriyawas

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on March 9 said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 661 crore for construction as well as electrical works in the national capital and Haryana.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 129 crore for electrical works of medical college at Village Koriyawas in Mohinder Garh district from Haryana PWD, B&R.

The company bagged another work order worth Rs 532 crore from Central Public Works Department (CPWD), New Delhi for construction-related work on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis at K G Marg and Africa Avenue, Near Sarojini Nagar Depot.

The total order inflow of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd during FY20 stood at Rs 3,900.96 crore, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 323.10 apiece on BSE, down 1.30 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Ahluwalia Contracts #Business #Central Public Works Department #Haryana #India

