    Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 55 crore

    PTI
    December 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

    Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order worth Rs 55.39 crore.

    The contract awarded by Reimagining Higher Education Foundation (RHEF), Plaksha University in Punjab pertains to the construction of one of its hostels.

    The order awarded has to be completed in 15 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Ahluwalia Contracts has an experience of more than 40 years in the construction industry.

    The order inflow of the company during the FY23 (till date) stands at Rs 4,017.63 crore.
