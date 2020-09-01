AGR Case LIVE Updates | Supreme Court verdict on telcos pleas expected at 11.30 am

AGR Case LIVE Updates | A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will deliver the verdict at 11.30 am today. The judgement is expected on three key points:

> Time frame for the staggered repayment of AGR dues by telcom players. While the DoT had sought a 20-year time frame, companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had sought 15 years.

> Whether or not spectrum and the right to use it can be transferred, assigned or sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)

> Additional liabilities, if any, on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for the past dues of RCom, Videocon and Aircel.