Sep 01, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AGR Case LIVE Updates | Supreme Court verdict on telcos pleas expected at 11.30 am
AGR Case LIVE Updates | A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will deliver the judgement on the repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom companies.
The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict in the matter pertaining to the repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom companies on September 1. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will deliver the judgement at 11.30 am. The judgement is expected on three key points, the main one being a time frame for the staggered repayment of AGR dues by telcos.
SC verdict on staggered payments expected at 11.30
AGR Case LIVE Updates | Since the Supreme Court’s first judgment on payment of AGR dues of telecom companies on October 24, 2019, Vodafone Idea had made it clear it might have to shut shop without a bailout. Watch this video to find out more.
Delhi HC stays IBC proceedings against Anil Ambani in Rs 1,200 crore loan default case
The Delhi High Court, on August 27, stayed the IBC proceedings launched by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking to enforce personal guarantees of Anil Ambani worth Rs 1,200 crore. The court restrained Ambani from selling and transferring personal assets.
Arguing against the stay order, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and SBI said that it would open the floodgates for similar cases where promoters try to escape personal guarantee.
Telecom stocks trade mixed: Vodafone Idea jumps 5%, Bharti Infratel, Airtel gain; RCom drags
Share price of Vodafone Idea jumped over 5 percent followed by Bharti Infratel which gained 3 percent. MTNL and Bharti Airtel share price gained a percent each.
AGR Case LIVE Updates | The SC on August 24 reserved its judgment on the issue of recovery of AGR dues from insolvent telecom companies. On August 20, the top court said it is worried that almost all of the AGR dues will be wiped out in the IBC process.
AGR Case LIVE Updates | A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will deliver the verdict at 11.30 am today. The judgement is expected on three key points:
> Time frame for the staggered repayment of AGR dues by telcom players. While the DoT had sought a 20-year time frame, companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had sought 15 years.
> Whether or not spectrum and the right to use it can be transferred, assigned or sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)
> Additional liabilities, if any, on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for the past dues of RCom, Videocon and Aircel.
The Supreme Court (SC) had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition of AGR as given by the DoT, which placed a demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore on telecom companies.
Vodafone Idea owes balance AGR-related dues of around Rs 50,399 crore, while Bharti Airtel's outstanding amount is Rs 25,976 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on July 20.
Dues owed by companies facing insolvency proceedings, such as Reliance Communications (RCom) and Aircel are also being calculated.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Supreme Court hearing of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case. The apex court is expected to give a verdict at 11.20 am on the issue of staggered payments of AGR dues by telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.