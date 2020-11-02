172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|aditya-puri-hdfc-bank-carlyle-gst-sebi-settlement-scheme-donald-trump-us-election-2020-joe-biden-airpods-pro-moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-72-6047701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri joins Carlyle as senior adviser

    Former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri joins Carlyle as senior adviser

    Aditya Puri, who retired as the CEO of HDFC Bank on October 26, has joined global investment firm Carlyle as senior adviser. Read here to know more.

    Close

  • Markets Buzz

    Sebi extends settlement scheme

    Markets regulator Sebi has extended till December 31 the one-time settlement scheme for entities that executed reversal of trades in stock options segment of the BSE during 2014 and 2015. The settlement scheme was supposed to end on October 31, 2020. Read the details here.

     

     

  • Global Watch

    What if Trump loses?

    Of course, US President Donald Trump doesn't plan to lose in poll battle, but what's the future if he does? From court battles to road trips with his wife Melania, potential post-White House options are as unconventional as everything else about the 45th president. Here are the details.

  • Tech Tattle

    You can replace faulty AirPods Pro for free

    Apple will replace AirPods Pro earbuds that have sound and noise-cancellation issues for free. The iPhone maker has confirmed that some of the AirPods Pro units may be faulty and could be causing audio problems. The company has introduced a specific service programme to solve these issues. Find out more about this programme here.

  • Startup Tales

    Yuvi to put money in tech ventures

    Cricketer-turned-venture capitalist Yuvraj Singh is planning to ramp up his investment portfolio by picking up stakes in technology startups in the areas of health, sports, food and agriculture. Singh is making investments through his firm YouWeCan Ventures. Know more about the ventures that are attracting his attention here.

  • Tailpiece

    Scindia’s slip of the tongue

    BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia landed in a pickle when he asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress, has gone viral on social media. Read about the former Congress leader’s goof-up here.

  • Your Money

    Learn to avoid loan traps


    It’s raining offers on loans and credit cards this festive season. While personal loans should be your last resort to make big-ticket purchases, if you have exhausted all your options and have no choice but to take a personal loan, you need to do thorough research on interest rates. Read this piece to know why and how to do it.

tags #MC essentials #Moneyconrol essential 7

