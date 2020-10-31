Apple to replace defective AirPods Pro for free

Apple will replace AirPods Pro earbuds that have sound and noise-cancellation issues for free. The iPhone maker has confirmed that some of the AirPods Pro units may be faulty and could be causing audio problems.

On a dedicated page on Apple's website, the tech giant said, "Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues. The affected units were manufactured before October 2020."

Thus, all AirPods Pro units sold last year and this year before October fall in the bracket.

The ‘Pro’ wireless earbuds were launched last year in November and have been priced at Rs 24,900 in India.

According to Apple, affected AirPods Pro may exhibit behaviours like "crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone; active noise cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise."

The company has introduced a specific service programme to solve these issues for affected users. Apple's authorised service providers will service such Airpods Pro or replace it for free.

The programme is applicable worldwide but does not extend to the standard warranty coverage of the earbuds. The company said that the AirPods Pro case is not affected and is not covered under this programme.

Additionally, the programme covers affected AirPods Pro for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

If users are experiencing any issues, the tech giant has advised users to reach out to an Apple Authorised Service Provider or contact Apple Support.

AirPods Pro is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.