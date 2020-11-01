172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|madhya-pradesh-bypolls-jyotiraditya-scindia-mistakenly-seeks-votes-for-congress-6047251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally on Saturday in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from Dabra town in Gwalior, has gone viral on social media.

PTI
File image
File image

In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally on Saturday in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from Dabra town in Gwalior, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Scindia is heard saying, "My people of Dabra, raise your hand and make your fist to convince (state chief minister) Shivraj Singh and me, make us believe that you will press the 'hand' button on November 3."

Close

However, the BJP leader immediately amended his sentence and appealed to people to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus) symbol of the saffron party.

Taking a dig at the goof-up, the state Congress's Twitter handle shared the video and said, "Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will press the key (on EVM) of 'Hath ka Panja' (Congress's symbol) on November 3."

When contacted, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.