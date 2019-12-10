App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Birla Fashion gets board nod for appointment of Himanshu Kapania as Vice Chairman

"The board of directors vide their resolution dated December 10, 2019, has approved the appointment of Himanshu Kapania as an additional (non-executive) director and vice-chairman of the company wef January 1, 2020, liable to retire by rotation," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Tuesday said that its board has approved the appointment of Himanshu Kapania as vice chairman of the company with effect from January 1.

The development is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing thirteenth annual general meeting of the company, the filing said.

Kapania, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and BIT Mesra, is the former Managing Director of erstwhile Idea Cellular renamed 'Vodafone Idea Ltd' after merger with Vodafone India and is presently on the board of the new mobile company.

He is also the Vice Chairman of Grasim Industries and a member of the business review council for aluminum business of Hindalco and Cement business of UltraTech, Indian listed companies promoted by the Aditya Birla Group.

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Business #Companies #Himanshu Kapania

