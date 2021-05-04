MARKET NEWS

Adani Ports says could abandon Myanmar project if found to violate US sanctions

"In a scenario wherein Myanmar is classified as a sanctioned country under the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), or if OFAC opines that the project violates the current sanctions, APSEZ plans to abandon the project and write down the investments," the company said in a filing to exchanges on Tuesday.

Reuters
May 04, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said on Tuesday it could abandon a Myanmar container terminal project and write down the investment if it is found to be violating sanctions imposed by the United States.

Adani Ports has engaged US-based law firm Morrison Foerster to ensure compliance with the OFAC sanctions, it said.
TAGS: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd #Business
first published: May 4, 2021 05:45 pm

