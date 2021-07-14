MARKET NEWS

Adani Group receives extension to take control of three airports: Report

On July 13, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) took management control of the Mumbai airport.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
The Adani Group had reportedly sought a six-month extension to take charge of the airports, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The Adani Group has received a three-month extension to takeover Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati airports, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

This means that the company can now take over the three airports by October, the news channel reported. The Adani Group had sought a six-month extension to take charge of the airports, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The conglomerate had also asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to invoke the force majeure clause, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Adani Group has received permission to operate the airports through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Close

On July 13, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a unit of Adani Enterprises, took management control of the Mumbai airport.

AAHL took control of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK Group, following a MIAL board meeting.

AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days.
Tags: #Adani Enetrprises #Adani Group
first published: Jul 14, 2021 02:13 pm

