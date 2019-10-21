App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Green commissions 50 MW wind capacity in Gujarat

"AGEL announces commissioning of 50 MW wind energy generation capacity and signing of power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a period of 25 years," a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has commissioned 50 megawatt wind generation capacity at Kutch in Gujarat. The company through its subsidiaries is implementing 725 MW wind projects in Kutch.

"AGEL announces commissioning of 50 MW wind energy generation capacity and signing of power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a period of 25 years," a company statement said.

The company plans to commission another 225 MW wind capacity in the area by second half of 2020, for which the evacuation infrastructure is already in place, it added.

Close

AGEL has partially charged the evacuation infrastructure for connecting its wind projects of 725 MW capacity.

related news

"The evacuation infrastructure connects the plant end pooling sub-station (Ratadia PSS) of the wind projects to the Bhuj Pool Sub Station of PGCIL at 220 KV level through 59 km double circuit transmission lines," it said.

While the Ratadia PSS has been partially charged to the extent of 300 MW evacuation capacity, the balance capacity shall be charged, in sync with the planned commissioning schedule of the wind projects over next 15 months, AGEL said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #Business #Companies #Gujarat #Kutch #wind projects

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.