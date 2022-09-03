English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Actor Ranveer Singh makes his first startup investment in SUGAR Cosmetics

    SUGAR has seen more than fourfold increase in sales in the previous three years.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 03, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

    Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh made his first startup bet on SUGAR Cosmetics, one of India's top omnichannel beauty brands.

    SUGAR began in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer brand and soon expanded into offline trade in 2017. The brand now generates yearly sales of more than Rs 550 crore and has a physical presence of more than 45,000 retail touch points across 550 locations.

    SUGAR has seen more than fourfold increase in sales in the previous three years.

    Singh said, "Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that believes in empowering women."

    Vineeta Singh, cofounder and CEO of SUGAR, said, "SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles and if someone shares the same DNA as ours, it is Ranveer! His personality of being bold, quirky, and vibrant makes the partnership a natural fit."

    Close

    The announcement closely follows the $50 million Series D financing spearheaded by the Asia fund of L Catterton, the biggest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Numerous private equity funds expressed considerable interest in the upsized round, and current investors A91 Partners, Elevation Capital, and India Quotient continued to participate.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bollywood #Ranveer Singh #Startup #startup investment #SUGAR Cosmetics
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 12:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.