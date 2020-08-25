172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|abu-dhabi-investment-authority-canadas-psp-write-to-govt-on-mumbai-airport-takeover-report-5752011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada's PSP write to govt on Mumbai airport takeover: Report

Media reports suggest that Adani Group is keen on acquiring a controlling stake in MIAL.

Moneycontrol News

Global investors Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Canada's Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investments have written to the government seeking a fair resolution to the takeover of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL).

The letter, addressed to the Ministry of Finance the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), was sent last week, said a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

The letter was sent after the investor consortium of state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), ADIA, and PSP Investments gave a "carve-out" to GVK Group's promoters, permitting them to sell their stake, the report said.

related news

Media reports suggest that Adani Group is keen on acquiring a controlling stake in MIAL.

GVK Group's MIAL operates the Mumbai airport, which is India's second-busiest airport, and will manage the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport as well.

GVK Airport Holdings has a 50.5 percent stake in MIAL, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has 26 percent holding.

Bidvest and Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) own 13.5 percent and 10 percent of MIAL respectively.

In October 2019, GVK agreed to sell its 79 percent holding in GVK Airport Holdings to the investment consortium for Rs 7,614 crore.

ADIA and PSP have not responded to queries as per the report.

"In the instant case referred to, the said investors have brought to our notice uncertainty caused by protracted litigation between private investors. Government has no role in such litigation of a private nature," the finance ministry  said as per the report.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Adani Group #GVK Group #MIAL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.