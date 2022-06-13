English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    AAI seeks waiver of annual dividend payment for 2021-22 fiscal

    State-owned AAI, which is in the red mainly after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to post a loss of Rs 800-900 crore in 2021-22 fiscal.

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

    File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway


    Airports Authority of India (AAI) has requested the government to waive the compulsory dividend payment requirement for the financial year ended March 2022, in lieu of the waiver of Air India’s dues done prior to the sale of the carrier.


    State-owned AAI, which is in the red mainly after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to post a loss of Rs 800-900 crore in 2021-22 fiscal.


    AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said it has recovered ”good ground” and is anticipated to lower the loss in the last financial year. The financial results for 2021-22 will be finalised in the coming months.


    According to him, AAI had settled Air India’s dues worth around Rs 2,000 crore when it was under the ownership of the government. Under the settlement, 50 percent of the total dues were waived. An amount of Rs 1,000 crore was received by AAI as part of the settlement.

    Air India was acquired by Tatas in the last financial year. An amount of Rs 1,000 crore was received by AAI as part of the settlement. ”AAI in lieu of waiving of dues of Air India has requested the government to waive the compulsory dividend that has to be paid every year. DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) has given us the in-principle approval for the proposal,” Kumar told

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar #Air India #Airports Authority of India #dues
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.