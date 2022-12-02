A look into placement drive at IITs

IIT - Delhi

Placements at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have begun with some students bagging offers with eye-popping salaries. Three students from the Delhi, Kanpur, and Bombay campuses have bagged pre-placement offers or PPOs with a salary of Rs 4 crore, according to a Times of India report.

Of the total 445 offers made to the students, IIT Madras saw 25 students getting job offers with a package of more than Rs 1 crore on the first day of the placement drive, Hindustan Times reported.

At the IIT Guwahati campus, more than 40 companies made a total of 168 offers. The job roles included software development engineer, data scientist, quantitative data analyst, core engineer, UX designer, etc.

“Company officials as well as students both are excited to meet face to face after two years of gap due to the pandemic. This has allowed both the employer as well as a potential employee to interact one-to-one, giving more space for proper understanding on both sides of the table,” Abhishek Kumar, head, Centre for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, told NDTV.

Earlier, Samsung India said it was planning to hire around 1,000 engineers for its research and development centres across India. “This hiring season, Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT BHU, among others,” it said.

Top recruiters include IT majors such as Microsoft, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, Oracle, SAP Labs and professional services providers like Goldman Sachs, Boston Consulting Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co. ONGC, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and STMicroelectronics, among others, also participated in the placement drive at India’s premier engineering colleges.

Ten students bagged offers of more than Rs 80 lakh at the IIT Roorkee campus. The highest offer made at the campus was for Rs 1.30 crore. The highest international offer was made for Rs 1.06 crore, as per an Indian Express report.

Around 2,200 students from IIT-Bombay and 350 companies will participate in the placement drive. “About 20 percent are first-time recruiters from this campus and 10-15 are Japanese firms,” a professor told the Times of India.