A 3-step guide to PAN-Aadhaar linking ahead of March 31 deadline



Link your AADHAAR with PAN today to enjoy seamless Income Tax services online. pic.twitter.com/URKcJDidC7

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 20, 2019

The deadline to link the PAN and Aadhaar card is just two days away. As per a Supreme Court ruling, PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for the filing of income tax returns and March 31 is the deadline to link the two documents.

Here are three steps that can help you link PAN and Aadhaar:

STEP 1

To link both the identification documents, taxpayers first need to register on the income tax website. Once registered, log in to the e-Filing portal with your user id and password.

STEP 2

From the various tabs on top of the page, click on profile settings. Click on link Aadhaar from the drop-down menu.

Step 3

In the new page, personal details like name, date of birth can be seen. Verify the details on the screen with your Aadhaar card.

If they match, enter Aadhaar number and click on the 'link now' button.

You will receive a pop-up message saying - "Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully".

That's all!

If you do not wish to register as a user with the I-T department, you can still link the documents by going to the I-T department website and clicking at the link "Go to E-filing website for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage" as seen below.

On filling out the relevant details in the form that appears, click “Link Aadhaar” to complete the linkage.

You can also check the status of the linking on the website by clicking at the link given at the application form.

After filling out the Aadhaar and PAN card details, you will be given the status of the linkage.