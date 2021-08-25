MARKET NEWS

English
52% work on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is complete

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will connect Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai, easing traffic congestion and saving time for commuters.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
The MTHL will also improve connectivity to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (Representative image )

Around 52 percent of the work on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is complete, Free Press Journal has reported.

Of the proposed 21.8 km span length, 6.34 km has been completed.

The 58 percent of financial expenditure has been attained in the project so far. A total of 8,189 staff and labourers are working on the project, the report said citing data from Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde's Public Relation Office (PRO).

While 205 have been constructed on the right side, 211 pillars have been constructed on the left side of the main bridge, the report said. There are 133 and 128 pillars built on the left and right sides, respectively.

The bridge will connect Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai, easing traffic congestion and saving time for commuters. It will also improve connectivity to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing agency for the project.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, also tweeted about the progress of the MTHL.

"Construction of #mumbaitransharboursealink is on full swing attaining 6.34KM of length with 52 percent work achieved; easing connectivity btw #Mumbai & #navimumbai," he tweeted.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India #mumbai
first published: Aug 25, 2021 12:53 pm

