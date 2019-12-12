App
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

47.86 GW of renewable energy capacity installed in India over six years: Govt

The data was shared by Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The government on December 12 said a total of 47.86 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity has been installed in the past six years.

"A total of 47.86 GW of renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country during the last six years i.e. March 2014 to October 2019," Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The government has set a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, which includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydropower projects, he said.

The initiatives taken by the government to explore new and renewable energy sources in the country include permitting FDI up to 100 per cent under the automatic route, waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges and losses for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned up to December 2022, the minister said.

Besides other initiatives are "notification of standard bidding guidelines to enable distribution licensee to procure solar and wind power at competitive rates in cost effective manner, declaration of trajectory for renewable purchase obligation up to the year 2022, launching of new schemes, such as, PM-KUSUM, solar rooftop phase II, 12,000 MW CPSU scheme Phase II," Singh added.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 09:50 pm

