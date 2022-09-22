English
    4 people killed as part of building collapses in Thane district

    A couple of other persons were feared trapped in the debris, Ulhasnagar tehsildar (revenue officer) Komal Thakur said.

    PTI
    September 22, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
    Four people were killed after a portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, authorities said. A couple of other persons were feared trapped in the debris, Ulhasnagar tehsildar (revenue officer) Komal Thakur said.

    Rescue and relief operations were underway, she said. A slab of the third storey of the building located in Ulhasnagar camp 5 collapsed around 11.30 am, the official said, adding the structure having 30 flats was illegal and had already been served a notice.

    Five families were still staying in the building, she said. After getting information about the incident, local firemen, disaster management team, police, revenue and civic officials rushed to the site and started rescue and relief operations, the official said.

    The four deceased included two women. They were identified as Sagar Occhani (19), Priya Dhanvani (24), Renu Dholandas Dhanvani (54) and Dholandas Dhanvani (58), the official said.
    Tags: #building #collapse #Thane
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 05:30 pm
