3 qualities Mindtree looks for when hiring freshers

Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee. (Image credit LinkedIn)

Willingness to learn, adapt and the ability to move from one skill to another are three key qualities that Mindtree looks for in a fresher, CEO Debhashis Chatterjee has said.

In a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, Chatterjee said that irrespective of where the freshers come from, they have to go through the induction programme, which the company recently revamped.

“(So) I think learnability is the most important factor that we will look for because we want people who are willing to learn, adaptable and given the way technology is changing, they should be willing to get from one skill to the next skill fairly easy—that's all we are looking for,” he added.

Over the last year, the company ramped up fresher hiring as the demand momentum continues. It hired 1,500 freshers in January to March 2022 quarter and Chatterjee said the number would go up as this fiscal progresses though he did not share the quantum of hiring the company would do in FY23.

However in an earlier interaction, Chatterjee did say that he had plans to hire close to 5,000 freshers in FY22 and increase it by 40-50 percent the next fiscal.

“We have been hiring more freshers in FY22, compared to earlier years and this number will even increase further next fiscal. So, we are looking at how you hire more at the bottom of the pyramid and how you can train them more effectively in terms of the digital skills we require,” he added.

The company launched several programmes, including hiring more BSc and BCA graduates.





