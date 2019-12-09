App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What investors can expect from infra sector

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on the outlook of the infrastructure sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The September 2019 quarter was disappointing for infrastructure companies, which was attributed to weak order inflows, extended monsoon and slower project execution. On aggregate, sales of 23 listed players grew by mere 9 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on what investors can expect from the sector.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #infra companies #Quarter 2 #September 2019 quarter #video

