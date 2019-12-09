3-Point Analysis | What investors can expect from infra sector

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on the outlook of the infrastructure sector.
The September 2019 quarter was disappointing for infrastructure companies, which was attributed to weak order inflows, extended monsoon and slower project execution. On aggregate, sales of 23 listed players grew by mere 9 percent year-on-year (YoY).
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on what investors can expect from the sector.Watch the video for more.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 06:30 pm