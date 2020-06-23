App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | H-1B visa ban: Are Indian IT firms ready with a plan B?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand how the move will impact IT firms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has banned non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L-1 till December.

In the executive order, Trump also extended the ban for issuance of Green Cards till the end of 2020. This would impact H-1B, H-2, L-1, J visa holders.

However, students and optional training programmes, which foreign students can avail after graduation, remain unaffected.

Close

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand how the move will impact IT firms.

related news

Click here for our entire coverage on the issue

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Donald Trump #H-1B visa #H-1B visa ban #H-1B visa holder #IT firms #US #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.