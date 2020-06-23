3-Point Analysis | H-1B visa ban: Are Indian IT firms ready with a plan B?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to understand how the move will impact IT firms.
US President Donald Trump has banned non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L-1 till December.
In the executive order, Trump also extended the ban for issuance of Green Cards till the end of 2020. This would impact H-1B, H-2, L-1, J visa holders.
However, students and optional training programmes, which foreign students can avail after graduation, remain unaffected.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:35 pm