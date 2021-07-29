25% more sellers became crorepati compared to last year during Prime Day sales: Amazon

E-commerce firm Amazon on July 29 said there was a 25 percent rise in sellers who reported gross sales exceeding Rs 1 crore during the two-day Prime Day event as compared to the like period of the previous year.

During lead up and on Prime Day, Prime members of the firm shopped from 126,003 sellers including artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups and brands, and local offline neighbourhood stores.

This included sellers from all over India including those from Tier 2-3-4 cities like Barnala, Champhai and Virudhunagar, among others.

During the sale that ended on July 27, as many as 31,230 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales.

Brands such as OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy (M31s) boAt Airdopes, Mi 3i 20000 mAh power bank, Pigeon mini handy and compact chopper among others remained popular with the customers. In terms of categories personal computing, beauty, apparel, home and kitchen, smartphones and pantry saw the most success in terms of units sold.

Work from home purchase trends continued with members purchasing laptops, printers, monitors, TVs, wearables and storage.

Amazon also said that Alexa, its voice-enabled artificial intelligence device answered over 3 million requests from customers during Prime Day on the Amazon Shopping app, guiding them to the products, deals, new launches, bill payments and Prime Music.

According to Amazon, more than 70 percent of new Prime members shop from outside of the top 10 cities including towns like Ananthnag, Bokaro, Tawang, Mokokchung, Hoshiapur, Nilgiris, Gadag and Kasargod.

“We dedicated this Prime Day to SMBs and local stores and are humbled by their participation. Prime members shopped from more than 126,000 SMBs and stores from across 6,800 pin-codes, making it the biggest ever sales for Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) on A.in. We are also excited that the month leading up to Prime Day became Prime Video’s best ever viewership period, firmly establishing that India loves free, fast shipping, exclusive shopping and digital benefits that Prime offers,” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Fulfillment Experience, Amazon India.

Also read: Amazon files petition in SC against Karnataka HC order allowing CCI probe