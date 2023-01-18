Why some models awaited at Auto Expo 2023 remained invisible

MG Air EV

Auto Expo 2023 witnessed many new launches by the top five carmakers across multiple price points, but some models that had been expected to be unveiled at the event were conspicuous by their absence.

Some of the models that had been speculated would be displayed at the show were MG Air Electric Vehicle (EV), Altroz EV, and the Hyundai Casper Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). None of the exhibiting companies have come on record to share details on their rollouts. Moneycontrol analyses their likely launches.

MG Motor India, which displayed a wider gamut of product lines in the EV space, decided not to unveil the MG Air EV. Incidentally, this model is being billed as the cheapest EV to be launched by a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in India.

MG Motor India President Rajeev Chaba told Moneycontrol at Auto Expo 2023: "I believe there will be more volumes on the lower side of the price. We will be launching another EV this year (which will be priced) between Rs. 10-15 lakh that will be a very smart, unique, urban mobility solution and hopefully that should disrupt the EV side of equation. But let’s wait for a few more weeks before we talk more about that EV.”

On similar lines, Tata Motors had also been expected to roll out electric variants of the Altroz hatchback and Punch Micro SUV. While there was no mention of those models, the company unveiled the Sierra EV and the Harrier EV.

While a Tata Motors spokesperson refused to offer comments on upcoming electric variants of existing models, Shailesh Chandra, President of the Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU) at the company, had earlier told reporters that there will be enhanced focus on e-passenger vehicles across its line-up and the company aims to derive 25 percent of its total sales from e-cars in four to five years.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) was also rumoured to unveil the Casper micro-SUV that will be taking on the Tata Punch. The product is being globally unveiled and was supposed to be rolled out in India. However, Hyundai has not made any officially announcement in this regard.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai India, when queried about the sub-Rs. 10 lakh SUV, maintained: “We discerned this trend (of an SUV boom) much earlier than our competitors. In 2013, when Creta was launched, the SUV market was just 13.5 percent of the overall market. Last year, it was 42 percent of the overall market. While there are some white spaces that can be filled, we already have 7 SUVs in our portfolio and are open to explore more opportunities where we can fit in. The moment we take a call, we will share the details.”

Auto industry observers claim that Auto Expo was aimed at showcasing future technologies than showcasing concepts.

Puneet Gupta, Director of S&P Automotive, said: “New models expected to be launched in next 3-4 months are not displayed as creating excitement too early before launch may lead to disappointment for buyers.”