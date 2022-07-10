TVS Ronin review: Surprisingly agile and very comfortable

Since the seat of the TVS Ronin is 795mm high, almost anyone will be easily able to hop on to it, and also come to a halt with both feet flat on the ground. It’s also a very light bike at 160 kg.

If you were expecting the new TVS Ronin to look anything like the rather cool concept bike that TVS showed at the Auto Expo a few years ago, prepare to be disappointed – this is not that machine. What it is is the brand’s entry into the retro, ‘lifestyle’ motorcycle segment that’s dominated by Royal Enfield and also populated by the likes of Jawa, Yezdi and Honda. TVS says this is a bike on which you can do anything, whether it’s heading down a trail, cruising down a highway or crawling around in city traffic; they describe it as ‘unscripted’. That’s rather a lot of things all rolled into one, so let’s try and unravel all the threads.

It’s true that the Ronin looks unscripted – but not always in the best possible way. It’s a somewhat confused design – part scrambler, part cruiser, part street bike. The large, 14-litre tank looks out of proportion to the rest of the machine, for example, and the rear end just… ends, abruptly; a bit more length would have given it a better road presence. There are some elements that are quite appealing, however – the offset, single instrument pod, the chunky block-pattern tyres, the upside-down forks in a golden shade, the slim tail lamp and the headlight with the signature T-shaped daytime running light all lend it some character, and it has to be said that the Ronin looks like nothing else on the road at the moment.

LED headlight with the signature T-shaped daytime running light.

There are three Ronin variants – the top end one gets everything mentioned above and a 3-tone paint scheme, the middle one gets gold forks and a dual-tone paint scheme and the base variant gets a single-tone paint scheme and no gold forks. The bike looks and feels well built, with excellent paint finish, sturdy switches and plastics and even panel gaps.

As is the norm these days with new bikes, the Ronin has plenty of features. You get LED lighting, two ABS modes (rain and urban), a hazard light switch, an assist and slipper clutch and a digital instrument pod that’s packed with all manner of data (but keeps the important ones – speed, revs, fuel and time – prominent and easy to read). The top end bike also gets dual-channel ABS (this really should have been standard), Bluetooth connectivity for a smartphone and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The prominent 41mm Showa upside-down forks are the bike’s most noticeable element; at the back, the Ronin gets a gas-charged monoshock with 7-step preload adjustability. A new double-cradle frame underpins the bike, and there are 17-inch alloy wheels at either end with purpose-made TVS Remora tyres. Braking duties are taken care of by a 300mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. All pretty good so far.

In terms of the engine, TVS took its trusty 200cc mill from the Apache and tweaked it a bit. It's now a 225cc unit, making 20 bhp and a meaty 19.93 Nm of torque; the engine’s internal changes include different tuning and a longer stroke. The torque is the main speaking point here – there’s lots of it and the peak comes in from around 3,750 rpm, providing plenty of mid-range grunt. A 5-speed gearbox is paired to the engine, with a toe-only shifter (a heel-and-toe unit would have been better).

There are 17-inch alloy wheels at either end with purpose-made TVS Remora tyres.

This is a very comfortable bike – as soon as you sit on the well-built seat, it just feels right; since the seat is 795mm high, almost anyone will be easily able to hop on to it, and also come to a halt with both feet flat on the ground. It’s also a very light bike at 160 kg, so it’s easily handled and moved around. Once in the seat, you’ll see the wide handlebars, the offset instrument pod (angled towards you for good visibility) and the big fuel tank, which is quite easy to grip with your knees. The ergonomics are spot-on, it has to be said.

Click the smooth gearbox into first, release the light clutch lever and you’ll be off with no fuss. As you accelerate, the engine's relaxed and stress-free nature becomes apparent. There’s plenty of tractability on offer, which makes it ideal for city riding – in top gear and at around 25 kph, there is no juddering or stalling to be seen. From that speed, if you wring open the throttle, the Ronin takes off equally smoothly and feels fleet-footed till around 7,000 rpm, after which performance drops off. The engine remains almost free of vibes throughout, and it’s only when you’re past 8,000 rpm that some buzzing comes through from the foot pegs and handlebar. A top speed of around 115 kph is what I saw, but I wouldn’t recommend trying to get near that number, because the Ronin is much happier at just below 100 kph. TVS has gone with a retro feel to the bike’s exhaust note – it’s loud, full of bass and in the ballpark of the Royal Enfields and Honda CB350s of the world.

The bike looks and feels well built, with excellent paint finish.

In the handling department, the bike is surprisingly agile. Its light weight contributes to this, and it goes around tight corners very confidently even when leaned right over; in a straight line on the highway, and while overtaking, it remains absolutely planted and confidence-inspiring – those Remora tyres really do a good job with grip. The brakes do feel a little spongy in terms of initial bite, but they don’t feel underpowered. The ride on offer is very good too, through all kinds of road conditions; the Ronin is a composed machine. It’s even up to a bit of off-roading, and will tackle some mild trails quite confidently. What you can’t really do is stand on the foot pegs while riding, because the ergonomics don’t lend themselves to that.If you put aside the Ronin’s puzzling design, it’s a very accomplished motorcycle that ticks many boxes. It’s well built, has a very smooth and useable engine, rides and handles well and has a full set of features; it’ll make as good a first bike for someone as it will be an addition to an existing garage. Prices start at Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom, which is not bad, but things like dual-channel ABS and Bluetooth should have been standard. That said, the Ronin is a likeable and interesting motorcycle that fills a gap in TVS’ portfolio; it remains to be seen how the buying public takes to it.