Tesla's Safety Score calculator to estimate likelihood of future collision based on your driving behaviour

Man working on laptop & texting on mobile in self-driving Tesla Model S car on autopilot (Source: ShutterStock)

The Safety Score Beta is the first release to the Safety Score, which uses five metrics called Safety Factors to assess a user’s driving behaviour. These metrics are combined to estimate the likelihood that a user’s driving could result in a future collision.

Daily Safety Scores are calculated for up to 30 days to give an aggregate score that is displayed on the screen of the Tesla app. An option titled ‘Daily Details’ will be displayed at the bottom of the screen to provide details of a user’s daily Safety Score.

Tesla notes that the “Safety Score Beta is intended to provide drivers transparency and feedback of their driving behaviors. The Safety Score is a value between 0 and 100, where a higher score indicates safer driving. Most drivers will have a Safety Score of 80 or above.”

The five Safety Factors that impact a user’s Safety Score are measured directly by the Tesla vehicle using various sensors on the vehicle and its Autopilot software. The five metrics include Forward Collision Warnings per 1,000 Miles, Hard Braking, Aggressive Turning, Unsafe Following, and Forced Autopilot Disengagement.



Very much a beta calculation. It will evolve over time to more accurately predict crash probability.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2021