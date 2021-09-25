MARKET NEWS

Tesla's Safety Score calculator to estimate likelihood of future collision based on your driving behaviour

To calculate the daily Safety Score, Tesla uses the Predicted Collision Frequency (PCF) formula to predict how many collisions might occur per 1 million miles driven, based on driving behaviour measured by the Tesla vehicle.

September 25, 2021
Man working on laptop & texting on mobile in self-driving Tesla Model S car on autopilot (Source: ShutterStock)

The Safety Score Beta is the first release to the Safety Score, which uses five metrics called Safety Factors to assess a user’s driving behaviour. These metrics are combined to estimate the likelihood that a user’s driving could result in a future collision.

Daily Safety Scores are calculated for up to 30 days to give an aggregate score that is displayed on the screen of the Tesla app. An option titled ‘Daily Details’ will be displayed at the bottom of the screen to provide details of a user’s daily Safety Score.

Tesla notes that the “Safety Score Beta is intended to provide drivers transparency and feedback of their driving behaviors. The Safety Score is a value between 0 and 100, where a higher score indicates safer driving. Most drivers will have a Safety Score of 80 or above.”

The five Safety Factors that impact a user’s Safety Score are measured directly by the Tesla vehicle using various sensors on the vehicle and its Autopilot software. The five metrics include Forward Collision Warnings per 1,000 Miles, Hard Braking, Aggressive Turning, Unsafe Following, and Forced Autopilot Disengagement.

To calculate the daily Safety Score, Tesla uses the Predicted Collision Frequency (PCF) formula to predict how many collisions might occur per 1 million miles driven, based on driving behaviour measured by the Tesla vehicle.
Tesla notes that the “current formula was derived based on statistical modeling using 6 billion miles of fleet data. Tesla also notes that drivers can improve their Safety Scores by improving their scores on each of the five Safety Factors. For more details on the formula that calculates a user’s Safety Score or details on each of the five metrics and how drivers can improve their scores across the five Safety Factors, head on over to the link.
#Elon Musk #Tesla
