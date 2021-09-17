MARKET NEWS

English
Tata Motors drives in Safari Gold Edition at Rs 21.89 lakh

The Safari Gold Edition, which comes in two carefully crafted special colour schemes — The White Gold and The Black Gold — is set to be showcased at the upcoming second leg of the VIVO IPL 2021.

September 17, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
Tata Safari | Representative image

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched a special edition of its flagship model Safari priced at Rs 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom) to further spruce up the range ahead of the festive season.

The Safari Gold Edition, which comes in two carefully crafted special colour schemes — The White Gold and The Black Gold — is set to be showcased at the upcoming second leg of the VIVO IPL 2021. The interiors have been further enhanced with premium features like leather seats with ventilation on both the first and second rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi, making it the most impressive version of the Safari yet, the auto major said in a statement.

"In less than five months after its launch, our premium flagship SUV, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th rollout and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment. "The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari #Gold Edition," Tata Motors Head – Marketing (Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business unit) Vivek Srivatsa noted.

Staying true to its DNA and in line with the company's 'New Forever' philosophy, Safari #Gold is a vision of luxury and opulence, he added. "With a rich mix of exquisite design elements added on the exteriors and interiors, this special version is equipped with top of the line features, heightening the sense of comfort and indulgence for an effortless driving experience. To debut this new offering, what better platform than the IPL itself," Srivatsa said.

Close

The vehicle will be on display in stadiums across the second leg of the season, he added. "We are sure that VIVO IPL will serve as the best platform for showcasing this exquisite version of the Safari to all our viewers in India and abroad. Tata Motors has been the official partner of the tournament since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow stronger with each passing year," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel stated.

Tata Motors noted that it is currently leading the high SUV segment with a market share of 39 per cent (YTD), and the launch of this outstanding product along with the upgrades to its existing range, is a symbolic act to celebrate the success with its customers. The Safari is built on the OMEGARC (optimal modular efficient global architecture), which in turn is derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform.
Tags: #Tata Motors #Tata Safari #Tata Safari Gold Edition #Tata Safari Gold Edition Price
first published: Sep 17, 2021 04:44 pm

