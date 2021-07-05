NTPC unit invites tenders for deploying hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi, Leh

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) -- a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd -- on July 5 announced that it has invited tenders for deploying hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi and Leh.

The NTPC unit's bid document sale commenced on June 30, 2021 and will continue till July 16, 2021.

"These e-buses would be zero-emission vehicles in true form, as the hydrogen would be generated from renewable energy making it a pure green initiative ushering a new era of Hydrogen based Zero Emission futuristic mobility solutions," the company said in a statement.

"The green hydrogen would be supplied to the buses by the NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy and electrolysis to split water. Also, NVVN is providing comprehensive mobility solution in all e-vehicle segments targeting reduction of carbon footprint and achieving energy security," it added.

Earlier in January 2021, NVVN executed a turnkey project of supplying 40 e-buses and building charging stations in Andaman and Nicobar Island, which is considered as a move to reduce pollution in the region.