MD of financial services firm buys duplex in Mumbai for Rs 79 crore

The action in Mumbai’s luxury housing market shows little signs of stopping with another mega transaction registered this week. Yuvraj and Netra Yuvraj Thakkar purchased a home in Raheja Legend, Worli, for Rs 79 crore. The duplex measures 7,138 square feet in a built-up area, according to registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The apartment is on the 39th and 40th floors of the 46-story building. The Thakkars will be entitled to five car parking slots in the project. The stamp duty for the property came to Rs 4.74 crore. Thakkar, 33, is the managing director of financial services firm BP Wealth which was founded in 1997.

Raheja Legend was completed in 2010. The project was in the news in July 2022 as well when Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal’s wife purchased an apartment for Rs 45 crore. In April this year, Inox’s Siddharth Jain bought a quadruplex—essentially, a group of flats across four floors—for Rs 144 crore in the project.

Incidentally, one of the flats that now forms part of the duplex purchased by Thakkar had earlier been taken on rent for two years by cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. Even by the benchmarks of several premium projects in Central Mumbai, Raheja Legend has found favour among a super-niche audience that prefers exclusivity and limited density. It has just one apartment per floor. Given the numerous multi-floor transactions, the entire project has less than 10 families residing in it.

Messages sent to Thakkar didn’t elicit any response.

This transaction comes on the back of Ignatius Noronha, the CEO of Avenue Supermarts, which runs the Dmart retail chain, purchasing an almost 10,000 sq ft apartment in Bandra East for Rs 70 crore this month. HDFC Bank executive director Kaizad Bharucha also bought a Bandra apartment for Rs 35 crore, again in September.