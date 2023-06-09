Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8 lakh

Alto K10 with a refreshed design and updated features

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1 with price starting at Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.

The model comes equipped with 1-litre petrol engine. "The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.

The model comes with next-gen K 10C engine with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features, he added. Available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, Tour H1 offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kilometre per litre for the petrol-fuelled version, and 34.46 kilometre per kilogramme for the S-CNG variant, MSI said.