    Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 based Tour H1 for commercial segment at Rs 4.8 lakh

    The CNG trim of the model, which is based on the latest generation of Alto K10, is tagged at Rs 5.7 lakh.

    June 09, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
    Alto K10 with a refreshed design and updated features

    Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new entry-level commercial hatchback Tour H1 with price starting at Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

    The model comes equipped with 1-litre petrol engine. "The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a regulatory filing.

    The model comes with next-gen K 10C engine with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features, he added. Available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, Tour H1 offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kilometre per litre for the petrol-fuelled version, and 34.46 kilometre per kilogramme for the S-CNG variant, MSI said.

    first published: Jun 9, 2023 04:19 pm